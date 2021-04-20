Artsakh rescuers retrieve remains of two servicemen from Hadrut

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh search and rescue teams found the remains of two Armenian servicemen in the Hadrut region.

The remains were found at the 5th km of the road leading to Dizapayt, the interior ministry of Artsakh said. Medical examination will be conducted to identify the bodies. This brings the number of remains found after the war to 1546.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan