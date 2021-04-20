Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 April

Armenia records 667 new cases of COVID-19 over past day

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. 667 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 209,485, the ministry of healthcare reports.

671 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 189,688.

The death toll has risen to 3919 (24 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

4398 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 19.

The number of active cases is 14,896.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease stands at 982. 

