LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-04-21
09:19, 20 April, 2021
LONDON, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 April:
The price of aluminum stood at $2324.50, copper price stood at $9317.50, lead price stood at $2052.00, nickel price stood at $16459.00, tin price stood at $26600.00, zinc price stood at $2876.00, molybdenum price down by 0.45% to $24251.00, cobalt price stood at $49750.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
