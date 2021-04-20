LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 April:

The price of aluminum stood at $2324.50, copper price stood at $9317.50, lead price stood at $2052.00, nickel price stood at $16459.00, tin price stood at $26600.00, zinc price stood at $2876.00, molybdenum price down by 0.45% to $24251.00, cobalt price stood at $49750.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.