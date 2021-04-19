ARF says will run for parliament if early polls are held

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation party announced Monday that it will participate in the expected early election of parliament.

“The potential early elections will have a fateful significance for the preservation of our national identity and statehood,” the ARF Supreme Assembly said in a statement.

“Although as a result of the people’s struggle the authorities were forced to announce early elections, it is obvious that under the pretext of elections the authorities will attempt to do everything in order to be re-produced.”

The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had announced that he’d resign to trigger the dissolution of parliament so that snap polls are held. He said the early election will be held on June 20. In order to keep the timeframes his resignation is expected in late April.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan