Lebanese President holds meeting with Minister of Youth and Sport ahead of her upcoming visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Lebanon Michel Aoun received Minister of Youth and Sport Vartine Ohanian ahead of her upcoming visit to Armenia, the Lebanese Presidential Office said on social media.

President Aoun asked the minister to convey his greetings to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Lebanese President has recently received an invitation to visit Armenia to attend the Armenian Genocide commemoration events on April 24. However, he was not able to visit Armenia and instead instructed the Minister of Youth and Sport to attend the commemoration events.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan