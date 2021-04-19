Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 April

Russia conducts over 126 mln coronavirus tests

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. More than 126 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted in Russia so far, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in a statement, reports TASS.

“Over 126 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Russia”, the statement reads. As many as 263,000 tests were carried out in the past day.

According to the watchdog, about 513,900 people remain under observation over the coronavirus.

 








