President Sarkissian will not sign law on amendments of the electoral code

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The Administration of the President of Armenia issued a statement over the law on ‘’making amendments in the Constitutional law of the electoral code of the Republic of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the law was submitted for the President’s signing on April 2, 2021.

The President discussed it with the heads of a number of parties, political figures, representative of the Central Electoral Commission, listened to their positions and remarks.

The examinations of the law by the President’s administration have brought to the conclusion that the law is not problematic in terms of constitutionality. But the President has his own observations over the law – it has been passed by the voting of only the political majority of the National Assembly.

President Sarkissian has stated numerous times that early parliamentary elections aimed at the overcoming of the crisis should take place following the procedure of comprehensive amendments of the Constitution and the Electoral Code, which demands reasonable time and according to the democratic principles, should be implemented listening to and considering the opinions shaped as a result of broad public and political debates.

According to the Venice Commission, amendments in the electoral legislation should take place at least one year before the elections. The Venice Commission has also stated its position that the stability of the electoral system is one of the most important principles, and that it is important to have enough time to hold in-depth public discussions on amendments to the Electoral Code with the participation of all stakeholders.

The law replaces one type of proportional electoral system with another.

Given the above-mentioned, the President of the Republic will not sign the law, but will not apply to the Constitutional Court for deciding its compliance with the Constitution.