Armenia records 870 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. 870 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 207,973, the ministry of healthcare said today.

1056 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 187.256.

24 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3859

5290 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 15,880.

The number of people who had been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease stands at 978.