Deputy PM rules out ‘Zangezur corridor’ discussion at trilateral task force

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has ruled out any discussion on a “Zangezur corridor” at the trilateral working group on the unblocking of economic and transport communications – one of the terms of the Karabakh armistice.

“The word ‘corridor’ is commonly used as in transportation route, but I am stressing in this regard that no such issue will be discussed even as a transportation route,” Grigoryan told reporters in response to observations that Azerbaijan is making statements on a “Zangezur corridor”.

He said that the trilateral working group is discussing options of unblocking transport communication, the legal regulations of which will be carried out exclusively upon the CIS legal framework, treaties and conventions which are in force and to which Armenia is a signatory of. “I don’t have a discussion in any other format in that platform.”

