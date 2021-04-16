President of Armenia meets with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his spouse Nouneh Sarkissian have been hosted by Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II on April 16, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia welcomed the Armenian President’s official visit to Georgia, stating that the Armenian and Georgian peoples have centuries-old history of friendship and the Armenian Apostolic and the Georgian Orthodox Churches played a key role in preserving and continuing the old traditions. He said the two churches are playing an important role for the establishment of peace and stability in the region.

The Armenian President thanked for the meeting and conveyed the greetings and wishes of His Holiness Garegin II, Catholicos of All Armenians.

Mr. Sarkissian said his official visit aims at discussing the development and cooperation prospects of the current relations between the two peoples. “The purpose of the visit was to discuss today’s problems, and most importantly, to talk about the future, the strengthening and expansion of our brotherly relations so that our children and grandchildren will enjoy the fruits of our friendship and will continue the friendship of our peoples”.

President Sarkissian talked about the current challenges, noting that both the world and the region are facing difficult times. “Armenia passed through the hell of war, we lost thousands of young lives. My prayers are with the families and parents of the lost sons. And we should do everything for having a more stable and peaceful region in the future”.

Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II expressed hope that the Armenian people will find strength to overcome all the difficulties. “When it’s difficult for Armenia, the Armenian people, it’s also difficult for us”, he said. He delivered his blessings to the President of Armenia and the Armenian people, as well as warm wishes to the Catholicos of All Armenians.



