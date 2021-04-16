Armenian President visits Heroes Square in Tbilisi, Georgia
YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Heroes Square in Tbilisi on the sidelines of his official visit in Georgia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
On behalf of the Armenian President, a wreath was laid at the eternal flame.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 12:53 Armenian President visits Heroes Square in Tbilisi, Georgia
- 12:51 Construction of new Armenia-Georgia border bridge launched
- 11:34 Artsakh reports 11 daily coronavirus cases
- 11:32 Smoking suspected in Yerevan hospital fire
- 11:24 Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia Aram I to deliver Holy Mass on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
- 11:07 Artsakh resumes search operations after landmine explosion incident
- 11:03 961 daily coronavirus cases recorded in Armenia
- 10:58 Armenian President’s spouse visits Art Palace Museum in Tbilisi, Georgia
- 10:17 State dinner served in honor of Armenian President at Georgian Presidential Palace
- 10:09 Two injured in Yerevan hospital fire
- 10:01 Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza Strip in response to missile launch
- 09:04 European Stocks - 15-04-21
- 09:04 US stocks up - 15-04-21
- 09:03 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-04-21
- 09:02 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 15-04-21
- 09:02 Oil Prices Up - 15-04-21
- 04.15-21:20 Poland sends 3 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh's displaced citizens
- 04.15-20:46 Azerbaijan grossly violates commitment to return POWs – Parliament Speaker
- 04.15-19:31 Russia ready to assist peace process between Yerevan, Baku – Zakharova
- 04.15-19:19 Azerbaijan's xenophobic policy should be condemned by civilized world – PM receives EU official
- 04.15-19:14 Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable
- 04.15-18:40 It’s impossible to ensure regional stability without fair solution of Artsakh issue – President Sarkissian
- 04.15-18:36 Georgia’s proposal to serve as NK conflict settlement platform remains in force – Zurabichvili
- 04.15-18:24 USAID, WHO complete large project in support to Armenia’s Ministry of Health for COVID-19 response
- 04.15-17:58 Interview with Philip Lynch
20:12, 04.09.2021
Viewed 1661 times Turkey-backed terrorists protest against leadership for not receiving salary for fighting in NK
11:37, 04.14.2021
Viewed 1516 times ‘Attack on Armenia means attack on Russia’ - Pashinyan
11:17, 04.14.2021
Viewed 1310 times Armenia to seek de-occupation of former NKAO territory from Azeri control, Remedial Secession
20:55, 04.13.2021
Viewed 1296 times Turkey to be punished for any aggressive behavior in any region – EU prepares sanctions
15:56, 04.12.2021
Viewed 1289 times Pro-Azeri Syrian mercenaries face international terrorism,murder charges in Armenia