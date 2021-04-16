Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 April

Armenian President visits Heroes Square in Tbilisi, Georgia

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Heroes Square in Tbilisi on the sidelines of his official visit in Georgia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On behalf of the Armenian President, a wreath was laid at the eternal flame.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








