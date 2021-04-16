Artsakh resumes search operations after landmine explosion incident
11:07, 16 April, 2021
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh search and rescue teams have resumed the search operations for bodies of the 2020 war victims and MIAs a day after one of their rescuers was injured in a landmine explosion incident in Jrakan.
The search operations on April 16 are taking place in the Azeri-controlled Vorotan (Kubatlu).
The Interior Ministry of Artsakh said the injured rescuer is in a stable condition but under intensive care. He is expected to complete intensive care treatment April 16 afternoon.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
