Artsakh resumes search operations after landmine explosion incident

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh search and rescue teams have resumed the search operations for bodies of the 2020 war victims and MIAs a day after one of their rescuers was injured in a landmine explosion incident in Jrakan.

The search operations on April 16 are taking place in the Azeri-controlled Vorotan (Kubatlu).

The Interior Ministry of Artsakh said the injured rescuer is in a stable condition but under intensive care. He is expected to complete intensive care treatment April 16 afternoon.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








