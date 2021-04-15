Russia ready to assist peace process between Yerevan, Baku – Zakharova

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Moscow salutes the initiative of establishing normal relations between Yerevan and Baku, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova announced, answering the question if Russia is ready to act as a mediator for signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

''The agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 are a solid basis. We are ready to assist that process in the future. Many hardships and obstacles still need to be overcome. We put the emphasis on stability and sustainable economic development. We hope we will move in the direction of normalizing relations and creation of atmosphere of trust'', she said.