Hayastan Fund starts new projects in Artsakh: President Harutyunyan receives structure representatives

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received on April 14 deputy director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ararat Khlghatyan and Artsakh’s minister of urban development Aram Sargsyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The ongoing construction works and the upcoming projects in Artsakh were discussed at the meeting. The deputy director of the Fund informed that tenders have been announced for construction of several residential buildings in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh.

President Harutyunyan attached importance to the construction works to be carried out in the Karmir Shuka settlement. Taking into account the strategic importance of the settlement, the Fund has sponsored construction of 100 homes there which will launch soon.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan