3621 identified war dead, 321 MIAs, 201 bodies under DNA testing – Pashinyan on death toll

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The number of identified fatalities of the 2020 Artsakh war stands at 3621 at this moment, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“At this moment we have 3621 deaths confirmed with death certificates, we also have 321 persons in the list of those missing, we have 201 bodies or remains currently under DNA testing and we have more than 100 identified bodies who were identified with concrete family members, but the families are still refusing to accept this fact for various reasons. Many of our countrymen want to believe that their loved ones are alive, or held captive [in Azerbaijan], there are families who don’t trust the DNA tests,” Pashinyan said in parliament in response to lawmaker Karapet Mkhchyan's question.

According to Pashinyan, the death toll of the war is about 4000.

Identification and search missions are still taking place.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan