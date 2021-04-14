President Sarkissian holds meeting with chairmen of several parties

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received chairman of the Republic party Aram Sargsyan, founding-president of the United Working party Gurgen Arsenyan, co-founder of the Sovereign Armenia party Davit Sanasaryan and chairman of the Fair Armenia party Norayr Norikyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Recently the aforementioned parties have addressed a statement to the President of the Republic over the Electoral Code amendments bill which has been approved by the Parliament and submitted for the President’s signing.

The party leaders presented their approaches and positions over the legislative amendments.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan