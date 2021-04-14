Armenia plans to put protection of state borders on border guards

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. In the strategic perspective the government of Armenia plans to put the protection of the parts of the state borders, which is carried out by the Armed Forces, on the border guards, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the Parliament.

“In the strategic perspective we imagine that the protection of the parts of the state borders, which is carried out by the Armed Forces, will be put on the border guards, and the Army units will deal with issues on increasing the combat readiness”, the PM said.

He stated that the Defense Army will continue conducting the security of Artsakh together with the Russian peacekeeping forces.

