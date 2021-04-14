Armenia to seek de-occupation of former NKAO territory from Azeri control, Remedial Secession

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he seeks to make the de-occupation of the territory of the former NKAO an item of negotiations in the NK conflict resolution process.

“I’d like to draw everyone’s attention on the fact that we must speak about the future. The most important part of this conversation about the future is the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh issue. I’d like to underscore that we must bring forward as a political issue, as an issue of negotiations the issue of the de-occupation of the territory of the Nagorno Karabakh Autonomous Oblast. But I say again, we must term this not as a military issue, but as a negotiations, political issue,” Pashinyan told lawmakers in parliament.

He said they must continue the realization of the Remedial Secession formula for Nagorno Karabakh.

Pashinyan stressed that they must draw the attention of the international community on the Armenophobia and hate in Azerbaijan, mentioning the recently opened museum in Azerbaijan where, among others, helmets of dead Armenian soldiers were displayed as trophies. Pashinyan called the museum “simply unthinkable”, and the biggest manifestation of hatred and anti-Armenian sentiment in Azerbaijan. He said the international community must see this and that the remedial secession is applicable here. He said it should become the core of the future negotiations process.

PM Pashinyan said he and his government will continue the “selfless and devoted” struggle for a “free, strong and happy” Armenia.

“And right now we say to the people of the Republic of Armenia in Armenia, Artsakh and in the Diaspora – dear people, do not fall into despair, do not lose hope, keep your head up, because yes there is a future in Armenia, there is a future in Artsakh, the Armenian people have a future, and together we will build this free, happy and strong future,” Pashinyan said.

