COVID-19: Armenia reports 726 new cases in one day

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. 726 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 204,053, the ministry of healthcare reports.

824 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 183,660.

The death toll has risen to 3775 (22 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

3427 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 12.

The number of active cases is 15,663.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 955 (2 new such cases).

