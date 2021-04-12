Negotiations underway on potential joint production of Sputnik V, says Armenian health minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Negotiations are underway to start a joint production of the Sputnik V vaccine with Russia, Armenian health minister Anahit Avanesyan said.

She denied media reports claiming that Armenia has refused from the joint production.

“Armenia hasn’t refused anything. Our partners are negotiating with the economy ministry to organize the production in Armenia,” she said.

Avanesyan emphasized that the production would require certain specialized, industrial and other infrastructural presence. “And I hope that our pharmaceutical companies will appreciate the important circumstance of the production of a very important vaccine and will be interested in investing and opening joint production,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan