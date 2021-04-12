Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to Emperor of Japan

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Japan Areg Hovhannisyan has presented his credentials on April 12 to Emperor Naruhito of Japan, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Emperor of Japan congratulated the Ambassador of Armenia on appointment, expressing confidence that he will invest all efforts for the further development and deepening of the Armenian-Japanese relations.

The Ambassador assured that during his tenure he will make all possible efforts to further deepen and strengthen the bilateral friendly relations and the existing cooperation.

The ceremony was also attended by Japan’s Minister for Digital Transformation, Minister in charge of Information Technology Policy Takuya Hirai with whom the Ambassador had a brief talk over the Armenia-Japan cooperation in the IT sector.

