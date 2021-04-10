4 dead in fire at Indian COVID-19 hospital

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. A fire broke out in a hospital in the Indian town of Nagpur, killing at least 4 people. The hospital is treating patients infected with coronavirus (COVID-19), reports TASS.

The fire started on the first floor, then spread into the second floor where 10 patients were receiving treatment in intensive care unit. The hospital staffers managed to save only 6 of these patients.

According to various sources, around 27 patients at the hospital have been shifted to other hospitals.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan