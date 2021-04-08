Putin, Aliyev discuss situation over NK

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the press service of the Kremlin, the sides continued discussions over the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and further stabilization of the situation in line with the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

Particulrly, issues of the regional peace, security and social-economic development were addressed, as well as the process of resumption of transport communications.

At the same time, the results of April 7 high level Armenian-Russian negotiations were taken into account.