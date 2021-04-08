Armenian government increases science funding

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet approved re-distributions in the 2021 state budget and increased the originally set 13 billion 104 million 247 thousand drams of science funding with an additional 2 billion 784 million 565 thousand drams.

The additional funding will be directed for thematic scientific research and infrastructure modernization programs.

“The extra funds will be directed to the implementation of the kind of scientific projects which will make it possible to increase the role of the youth in developing the sector, increase the rating of science workers and get young people more interested in science,” the deputy minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Janna Andreasyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

In turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted that the funding should be purposeful and should serve for the development of science. “We’re trying to also launch institutional mechanisms with this. This is the first phase of the process and it will be continuous.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan