Armenia reports 1231 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. 1231 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 200,129, the ministry of healthcare reports.

816 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 179,043.

The death toll has risen to 3675 (28 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

4943 COVID-19 tests were conducted in one day.

The number of active cases is 16,471.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 940 (4 new such cases).

