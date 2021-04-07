Tehran informs about its vessel attacked in Red Sea
YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has announced that the Iranian vessel Saviz has beenattacked in the Red Sea, ARMENPRESS was informed from Reuters.
Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the incident took place off the coast of Djibouti, the ship suffered minor damage and no one was injured. He informed that they are investigating the incident.
