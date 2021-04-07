Armenia hopes to receive ''Sputnik V'' vaccine, which has proved to be effective – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the issue of providing Armenia with Russian ‘’Sputnik V’’ vaccine during a meeting in Moscow on April 7. Pashinyan noted that on April 8 Armenia will receive the first batch of the Russian vaccine – 15 thousand doses.

‘’This is the first, let’s say, a symbolic delivery, but we hope to acquire a bigger batch, since it has proved to be effective and it’s important for Armenia to be able to get it. We understand that there is a great demand in Russia now, tomorrow we will get 15 thousand doses, but we need over 1 million doses’’, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

The Russian President noted that the production of the vaccine gains momentum. ‘’We will discuss and solve that issue, not to the detriment of Russian consumers, Russian citizens. The production capacity meets domestic demand. Not everyone wants to get vaccinate immediately, but gradually, more and more people want it, and at the moment there is equal production capacity and demand. Anyway,w e will discuss that issue’’, Vladimir Putin said.