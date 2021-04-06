“I wish Artsakh to be able to create its future again in freedom and security” – French Senate MP

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Bruno Retailleau, chairman of the Republican Party faction at the French Senate, has addressed a letter to Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan, the Artsakh Parliament told Armenpress.

“I am happy that the resolution adopted by our Parliament was accepted as a sign of hope during the terrible trials and tragedies which your people faced with boundless courage.

I wish this hope will turn into reality as soon as possible so that Artsakh will again be able to create its future in freedom and security.

I accept with pleasure your warm invitation to come and discover Artsakh and its people when the situation allows.

Reaffirming my full support to you, please, accept, Mr. Chairman, the assurances of my highest respect.

You can be sure in my full support and wish to visit Artsakh”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan