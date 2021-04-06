Armenia plans to buy more Russian SU-30SM fighter jets, says PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia intends to develop enhanced and long-term military-technical cooperation with Russia, and this is in the long-term strategic interests of both countries, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to InterFax.

Asked whether or not Armenia plans to continue buying Russian weaponry, namely the SU-30SM fighter jets and its armaments, Prime Minister Pashinyan answered affirmatively and noted that Armenia is highly interested in having modern and compatible armament with Russia and the other CSTO allies.

“Taking into consideration that pursuant to intergovernmental bilateral treaties two Armenian-Russian groups have been created and are functioning in the territory of the Republic of Armenia – the Unified Military Formation and the Caucasian regional Joint Regional Air Defense System of Collective Security, and, in addition, both countries are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, with troops and unified formations having been created in its format as well, understandably Armenia is highly interested in supplies from Russia, in order to have modern armaments compatible first of all with Russia and other CSTO allies. I will answer affirmatively also in terms of the jets you mentioned, because they are modern multi-role fighter jets, and buying them is planned both by our bilateral contract documents and the national plan of the military’s development,” Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan