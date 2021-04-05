Robert Kocharyan announces his plans to participate in early elections – TASS

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan will participate in the upcoming early parliamentary elections as the leader of a political alliance, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Kocharyan said in an interview with Vladimir Pozner.

‘’I have led the country for 10 years, but I am non-partisan. I will participate in the elections as the leader of a bloc of political parties’’, Kocharyan said, adding that in most probability, the coalition will be comprised of two parties, but did not mention which parties will form the coalition.

Early elections will take place in Armenia on June 20.