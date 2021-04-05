Most humanitarian aid sent to Armenia came from US, China and Spain

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. 312.5 tons of humanitarian aid worth 2 million 750,6 thousand dollars was imported to Armenia in 2021 January-February, according to data released by the Statistical Committee. The amount of imported humanitarian aid in the reporting period grew 18,9% compared to the previous year’s same period.

Most of the humanitarian aid sent to Armenia were woven items (worth total of 801,4 thousand dollars), followed by industrial products (553,9 thousand dollars), then chemical and industrial chemistry-related products (511,8 thousand dollars), and equipment and devices (464,9 thousand dollars).

Most of the aid came from the United States (757,5 thousand dollars) – a 94,7% growth compared to 2020’s January-February.

470,7 thousand dollars of humanitarian aid was sent from the People’s Republic of China – four times more than in 2020’s January-February. The third country to have sent the most aid to Armenia in the reporting period is Spain (426,8 thousand dollars) – 115,4 times more than in 2020’s same period.