Hayk Chobanyan appointed Minister of High Technological Industry

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Hayk Chobanyan has been appointed Minister of High Technological Industry of Armenia.

The respective decree has been signed by President Armen Sarkissian based on the proposal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Prior to the appointment Hayk Chobanyan has been serving as Governor of Tavush province.

