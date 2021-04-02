Russia’s financial support to Nagorno Karabakh victims comprises $15,000,000 so far

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Russia has provided around 15,000,000 dollars in financial assistance to the victims in Nagorno Karabakh after the 2020 war, Russia’s deputy FM Andrey Rudenko told the Novoye Vremya newspaper.

“The Russian Federation’s direct financial assistance to the victims in Nagorno Karabakh comprises nearly 15,000,000 US dollars as of today,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan