General Staff is functioning normally, says Lt. General Artak Davtyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the General Staff of the Armenian military is resolved, the Chief of the General Staff Lt. General Artak Davtyan said.

“There is no problem. The General Staff is functioning normally. I am working very well with everybody and we are fulfilling the objectives set before us,” he said.

He refused to comment on the court’s verdict in his predecessor General Onik Gasparyan’s lawsuit who was disputing his dismissal.

