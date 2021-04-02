Pashinyan in self-isolation ahead of meeting with Putin

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is working in conditions of self-isolation starting from April 2 due to a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 7, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan told ARMENPRESS.

Gevorgyan said that the prime minister is working by his planned agenda, with the exception of receptions and public events.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan