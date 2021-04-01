Lavrov, Bayramov discuss implementation of agreements reached between Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in the sidelines of the session of the Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing the press service of the Russian MFA, the interlocutors discussed the implementation process of the agreements reached on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, which mainly refer to the solution of Nagorno Karabakh’s humanitarian issues and unblocking of economic and transport infrastructures.

Meeting between the Russian and Armenian FMs is currently underway in Moscow.