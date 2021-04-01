Kuwaiti investor to plant 350,000 almond trees in Armenian town

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. 350,000 almond trees will be planted in 2021-2022 in a mega-agricultural complex run by the Kuwaiti Al-Abdalyah Group in a $30,000,000 investment project in Armenia’s Armavir Province, the economy ministry said.

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan personally visited the 1100 hectare area on March 31 and toured the facility.

“Preparations are underway at full swing, the first 55,000 trees will be planted in a month,” the minister said.

The investor is Khalife Al-Fadala, a businessman from Kuwait.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan