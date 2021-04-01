Pashinyan names Hayk Chobanyan as new high-tech minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan officially announced today about the decision on appointing already former governor of the Tavush province Hayk Chobanyan as Minister of High Technological Industry.

During today’s Cabinet session Pashinyan stated that Hakob Arshakyan is leaving the position of high-tech minister and will be replaced by Hayk Chobanyan.

“I would like to thank Mr. Arshakyan for the works done. In fact, a new ministry has been formed from zero, which is quite a difficult work and has been done quite well.

I also want to wish success to Mr. Chobanyan in his future activities”, the PM said.

Hayk Chobanyan today has been relieved from the position of governor of the Tavush province.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan