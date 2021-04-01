Budget revenue over-performed by 22,3 billion drams in Q1, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. According to Q1 data of 2021 the budget revenue was over-performed by 22.3 billion drams, and trade turnover recorded significant growth as well, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He said trade turnover grew more than 8%.

“Proceeding from results of the first quarter the finance ministry is recommending that we increase the budget’s yearly revenue projection by 40 billion drams. These are rather good indicators for a crisis, post-war year,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan