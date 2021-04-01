Pashinyan congratulates Assyrian community of Armenia on their New Year

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the Assyrian community of Armenia on Kha b-Nisan – the Assyrian New Year, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The congratulatory message reads:

“I warmly congratulate the representatives of the Assyrian community of Armenia on their New Year - Kha b-Nisan.

Let one of the oldest religious and national holidays symbolizing the nature’s revival signal a beginning of a new and happy year. Let it be a year of new births, ideas, success and achievements.

Within the course of the history we have been had to resist numerous challenges and get out of them victoriously. Today as well, by continuing the centuries-old friendship tradition between the Armenian and Assyrian peoples, we are jointly passing through a period of challenges, fighting for the bright future of our common homeland.

Let our homes be filled with love, solidarity and warmth.

Congratulations on Kha b-Nisan”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan