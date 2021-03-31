Unprecedented: Armenia National Football Team wins 3 times in a row

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia hosted Romania in the third round of the World Cup qualification.

ARMENPRESS reports no goals were scored in the first half.

In the 56th minute the Armenians were able to score a goal, but in the 62nd minute Romanians equalized. After the 1st goal, Romanians took the initiative and scored the 2nd goal.

In the 77th minute Puskás received a red card, leaving the Romanian team with 10 players. AT the end of the match the Armenian National Team was mainly attacking and soon the Armenian equalized. Minutes after the Romanians violated the rules and the Armenian team gained a 11-meter strike, which was perfectly implemented, making the score 3-2.

This was a historical victory for the Armenian team, since for the first time it wins 3 times in a row in the World Cup qualification.