Hero of Artsakh Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan dies aged 81

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Hero of Artsakh, Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos) has died on March 31 at the age of 81, the Erebuni medical center told Armenpress.

Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan was born on May 22, 1939 in Tbilisi, Georgia.

In 1988 he joined the Artsakh liberation fight and actively participated in the military training process of war volunteers.

