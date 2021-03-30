President Sarkissian holds meeting with lawmakers

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with members of parliament Taguhi Tovmasyan, Sofya Hovsepyan, Vardan Atabekyan and Sergey Bagratyan, the presidency said in a news release.

“The meeting addressed the domestic political situation, the existing crises in the country and ways for overcoming them, and in this context the holding of early elections of parliament,” the presidency said.

The four independent lawmakers presented their approaches and opinions on resolving the situation.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan