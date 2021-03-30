Justice minister presents clarifications to President over Judicial Code amendments package

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The legislative package on making changes and amendments to the Judicial Code Constitutional Law, which was adopted recently by the Parliament and submitted for the President’s signing, was discussed during the meeting.

The minister presented clarifications to the President over the aforementioned legislative amendments.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan