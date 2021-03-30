COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 750 new cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 750 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 191,491.

4658 tests were performed over the past day.

509 people recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 172,605.

21 people died, bringing the death toll to 3497. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 890 other individuals (8 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of 11:00, March 30 the number of active cases stood at 14,499.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan