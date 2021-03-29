Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 March

Artsakh rescuers find remains of war casualty near Askeran

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s search and rescue teams found the remains of a war casualty on March 29 near the village of Sghnakh in the upper sub-region of Askeran.

The Interior Ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS that the body isn’t yet identified but preliminary information suggests that it is the body of a soldier.

So far, a total of 1524 bodies were retrieved during search operations.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








