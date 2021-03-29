Artsakh rescuers find remains of war casualty near Askeran
17:00, 29 March, 2021
YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s search and rescue teams found the remains of a war casualty on March 29 near the village of Sghnakh in the upper sub-region of Askeran.
The Interior Ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS that the body isn’t yet identified but preliminary information suggests that it is the body of a soldier.
So far, a total of 1524 bodies were retrieved during search operations.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
