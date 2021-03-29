COVID-19: Armenia reports 424 new cases, 590 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. 424 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 190,741, the ministry of healthcare reports.

590 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 172,096.

The death toll has risen to 3476 (12 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

3978 COVID-19 tests were conducted in one day.

The number of active cases is 14,287.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 882 (1 new such case).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan