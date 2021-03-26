Russia’s Lavrov to meet with Armenian, Azerbaijani counterparts at session of CIS Foreign Ministerial Council

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on April 2 on the sidelines of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, reports TASS.

“Among other possible meetings on the sidelines of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, the Russian FM’s meeting with the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs is expected”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan