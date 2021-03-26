Projects worth 110 billion drams to be implemented in Artsakh through funds of Armenian government and Hayastan Fund

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The joint session of the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh was held in Yerevan on March 26 chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the session participants, the President of Artsakh stated that the decision on providing 110 billion drams for house-building and infrastructure restoration in Artsakh will play a great role for solving the humanitarian problems in Artsakh, as well as for its future development.

“There are already preliminary programs, some activities for constructing approximately 4,000 houses, and we will develop new projects on building 2,000 more houses in the next months. We always take into account today’s reality in these projects, and also plan the works of providing the locals with jobs, discuss also modern cooperation models”, the President of Artsakh said.

In his turn the Prime Minister of Armenia noted that the program worth 110 billion drams to be provided to Artsakh will be carried out through the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

“Currently, the Fund has 58 billion drams donated during its latest fundraising, and the Armenian government will provide 52 billion drams more. We have also made few more decisions according to which we not only must implement the provision of the Roadmap released by me on November 18, 2020 relating to the restoration of normal life in Artsakh, but also we must carry out development programs in Artsakh in order to have enough socio-economic development rates”, PM Pashinyan said, adding that today they will discuss also joint strategic approaches relating to the security environment.

