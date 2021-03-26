Armenia Economy Minister forecasts 319% growth in tourism sector this year

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has registered a great decline in tourism sector in 2020, however, it’s possible to return to the normal course in 2021, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told reporters before the start of the 2nd annual forum of the Coordination Platform of Donor Organizations for Tavush on March 26.

“In 2020 Armenia has registered a major decline in the tourism field, but this year you can already see tourists in the streets in March. Many Iranian tourists have arrived, there are more bookings in hotels in April, and in May we will already enter into the normal course. The tourism growth for this year is forecast by 319% compared to the last year”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan